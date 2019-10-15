Robert Snodgrass announces Scotland retirement

Robert Snodgrass featured 28 times for Scotland after making his debut in 2011

Scotland winger Robert Snodgrass has announced his retirement from international football.

The 32-year-old's final appearance came in Scotland's 4-0 European Qualifier defeat away to Russia on October 10, as Steve Clarke's side conceded three goals in 13 second-half minutes.

Snodgrass secured his first cap in February 2011 and went on to represent his country 28 times, scoring seven goals.

Following the setback in Moscow last week, the West Ham player withdrew from Scotland's squad ahead of their 6-0 demolition of San Marino at Hampden Park on Sunday.

"Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live my childhood dream, it's been such a special feeling pulling on that Scotland jersey since I was 16 years old." Snodgrass wrote on Instagram.

"There's been many highs throughout my international career which I'll always remember with fondness, including my debut against Northern Ireland, winning two international player of the year awards, and my hat-trick in Malta.

"It's now the right time for me to step aside though and retire from the Scotland national team and let the boys and younger players take my place and hopefully push the squad forward.

"I want to especially thank the Tartan Army for the special support you've showed me over the years. I will never forget this.

"A massive thank you also goes to everyone at the SFA for looking after me since I was a young boy, including Frank Reilly, Doc McLean, Jonesy, managers, coaches, staff, the physios, massage therapists, kit men and the media staff I've worked with over the years.

"I will now watch as a fan and I hope to see us play at a major tournament again soon - fingers crossed the boys do it come March!"

Snodgrass departs with Clarke's Scotland unable to qualify for Euro 2020 in the traditional method because they are 12 points behind second-placed Russia in Group I with two games left, but they are still able to qualify via the play-offs.

The midfielder has featured six times in all competitions for West Ham this season after signing a one-year contract extension at the London Stadium in July.