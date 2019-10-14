Scotland must not lose to Cyprus and Kazakhstan before Euro 2020 play-offs, says Billy Dodds

Scotland must avoid defeat to Cyprus and Kazakhstan before the Euro 2020 play-offs get underway, says Billy Dodds.

Steve Clarke's side cannot qualify for the tournament in the traditional method because they are 12 points behind second-placed Russia in Group I with two games left, but they can book their place via the play-offs.

Scotland made the play-offs by winning their Nations League group last year and will face Finland, Norway, Serbia or the next-best team from League C if those three qualify early - with the semi-final and final in March.

However, prior to the draw on November 22, Scotland travel to Cyprus and host Kazakhstan in their last two European Qualifiers, which are both live on Sky Sports.

Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan in the reverse fixture but beat Cyprus 2-1 at Hampden Park in June thanks to Oliver Burke's 89th-minute winner.

Dodds feels Scotland must now build on Sunday's 6-0 victory over San Marino and cannot afford to slip up in their next two games if they are to quality for their first major tournament since 1998.

"Scotland need belief and momentum," he told Sky Sports. "These play-offs are coming up and you can't look at it any other way.

"We need to try and win these two [European Qualifiers] but just not get beaten - especially in Cyprus.

"I think we'll take care of Kazakhstan. We're more than capable of winning the two games - but we can't lose, because that will stop the good work from last night, albeit against San Marino."

When asked where Scotland need to improve going forward, Dodds felt that more depth is needed in the defensive and attacking positions.

"There are key positions where we are just falling short to be a good, competitive team at this level," he added.

"It's still the defence, even though the boys did well last night. Lawrence [Shankland] has been really good since getting his two caps but I think we're still looking at the striking positions as well.

"We need to be better at both ends of the pitch, and that's the solution Steve Clarke is still searching for."