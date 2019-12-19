Sam Cosgrove's goals giving Aberdeen belief ahead of Celtic, says Tony Docherty

Tony Docherty has hailed Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove

Sam Cosgrove's goalscoring form is giving Aberdeen added belief that they can take something from Celtic Park, according to assistant manager Tony Docherty.

The Dons suffered a 4-0 home defeat by Celtic in October and lost 5-0 against Rangers on their previous trip to Glasgow.

But they travel to Parkhead on Saturday in third place in the Premiership, having shown their ability to upset the odds when they got a point against Rangers earlier this month.

Mohamed Elyounoussi struck in Celtic's rout of Aberdeen

And with Cosgrove on 19 goals already this season, Docherty knows they have a goal threat when they get up the park.

"In the Rangers game we went down 2-0, a lot of teams would have folded in that situation," he said on the club's official website. "We came back fighting and we almost won the game. It is that type of performance, that mentality that we need on Saturday.

"We have got an abundance of players in that dressing room that have shown that we have got the mentality and we illustrated that against Rangers. We will be looking for that again. Sometimes it is goals that win games.

Cosgrove (centre) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring for Aberdeen against St Johnstone

"We don't go down there with any preconceptions that we are in the tunnel and we are already beat. We have got a game plan to take Celtic on and hopefully if things go well for us, we can execute that.

"As much as we need to control the game, have the balance between attack and defence, we have got a striker there that given one chance will score. Going into Saturday's game we know that we have a striker there, from the work we put in during the week, the way he is feeling, he is confident that he will score."