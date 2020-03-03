Aberdeen's Scott McKenna 'likely to miss rest of season', says Derek McInnes

McKenna will be out of Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says centre-back Scott McKenna is likely to miss the rest of the season through injury.

McKenna suffered a hamstring injury during Aberdeen's Scottish Cup quarter-final win over St Mirren on Saturday.

The injury is a setback for Scotland as McKenna will be out of the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on March 26th and a potential final five days later.

McInnes said: "Scott's scan results were the worst possible news for us, it's similar to the injury Funso Ojo suffered and he could be out for the rest of the season.

"We anticipated him missing the next four games and the Scotland game but the news we got was the worst possible news really. That type of injury would normally keep you out for the best part of three to four months"

If McKenna's injury is as bad as Ojo's, he will be out for around three months.

Aberdeen take on Kilmarnock tomorrow night and are currently fourth in the Scottish Premiership, one point behind Motherwell.