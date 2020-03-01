Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Celtic to face Aberdeen, Hearts drawn with Hibernian

Celtic are the Scottish Cup holders

Celtic will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final after they beat St Johnstone 1-0 in the final last-eight tie on Sunday, while Hibernian will play Hearts in an Edinburgh derby in the other semi.

The Hoops met Aberdeen at the same stage of last year's competition, winning 3-0 before beating Hearts in the Hampden final.

Here is the William Hill Scottish Cup Semi-Final Draw.



Ties to be played Saturday 11 & Sunday 12 April 2020.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/2mVrIOzRGk — William Hill Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) March 1, 2020

Celtic also proved victorious when the two sides met in the 2017 final, as well as last year's Scottish League Cup final.

A goal from an 81st-minute Ryan Christie free-kick proved enough to see off the challenge of St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

The Dons secured their place in the last-four with a 2-0 win away to St Mirren the previous day, thanks to an early Lewis Ferguson goal and a Sam Cosgrove penalty in stoppage-time.

Hearts booked their place in the semis with a 1-0 win against Rangers at Tynecastle after Oliver Bozanic took advantage of a defensive mix-up from Steven Gerrard's team to score.

Ross Co vs Rangers Live on

Hibernian - who finally won the Scottish Cup in 2016 after 116 years - thrashed Inverness 5-2 at Easter Road on Friday in the first of the quarter-finals.

The semi-final ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th April.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw:

Celtic vs Aberdeen

Hearts vs Hibernian