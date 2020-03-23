Coronavirus: Aberdeen fighting to secure club's future

Aberdeen are "doing everything" they can to keep the club afloat as they cope with the financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from the Scottish Premiership club's chairman Dave Cormack said: "What we do know is that we are facing a collapse of income that is going to be almost impossible to sustain for a prolonged period.

"This situation is clearly unsustainable. No club, whatever their size, scale or level of investment, can withstand a total lack of income over a period of anything between three to six months.

"We are doing everything we can to mitigate this over the next few months and protect our hard-working, dedicated and loyal workforce and all those who depend on the club.

"Once we have answers to these questions, the Board will recommend a course of action to ensure the club's future. This will include asking investors, including myself, to support the plan. We will be facing some tough decisions and we will need everyone to come together and play their part in efforts to make sure the club get through this period."

More to follow...