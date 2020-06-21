Aberdeen raise half of expected £10m losses after impact of coronavirus

Aberdeen have put their projected losses at £10m from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has confirmed the club have offset half of their predicted £10m coronavirus hit.

The Dons opened talks with players and other staff last week over making wage cuts and other savings amid the prospect of playing behind closed doors for the first few months of next season.

But Cormack was able to give supporters some encouragement that the club were finding ways to deal with the financial impact of the pandemic.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "All at AFC working 120 per cent to manage crisis. With no fans at games we now estimate an income hit of £10m. Incredibly we've managed to raise/save £5m so far. Football success and protecting jobs a priority. Fans been great. Can only get thru this together. Let's do it!"

Hibernian and Dundee also launched consultation processes with employees in the past seven days as the impact of the health crisis on Scottish football finances becomes more apparent.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon also warned his club would not be immune to the effects, with decisions set to be made by the end of the month on whether players and other staff will face more wage cuts or deferrals.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear when Premiership clubs can resume contact training despite professional sport being allowed to return in Scotland from Monday.

A meeting at Ayr racecourse will herald the resumption of professional sport after the Scottish Government announced on Thursday that the country was moving into phase two of the route out of lockdown.

The suspension of all football activity was lifted on June 11, but only for Premiership first-team squads to train in a socially distanced manner.