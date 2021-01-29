Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes braced to lose Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City in £2m deal

Sam Cosgrove due at Birmingham City for medical on Friday ahead of potential £2m move from Aberdeen; striker has scored 47 goals in 103 games for the Dons since signing from Carlisle in January 2018; Aberdeen targeting Ross County striker Ross Stewart as a potential replacement

Friday 29 January 2021

Derek McInnes reveals his thoughts on potentially losing Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is preparing himself to lose Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham in a £2m transfer.

McInnes confirmed the two clubs are in discussions about the 24-year-old striker, who has scored 47 goals in 103 games for the Dons since signing from Carlisle in January 2018.

Reports claim the Blues have put in a £2m bid for the attacker and he could complete the move prior to the Dons' weekend trip to Livingston, with a medical due to take place on Friday.

"There could be an opportunity for Sam to move, whether that is done today or over the weekend, discussions are ongoing," said McInnes.

Cosgrove has scored three goals so far this season

"I am always reluctant to say too much until everything is concluded. It is still a good bit away from being concluded but there is discussions between both clubs.

"It is not my gut feeling, it is what the board's gut feeling is. If the money is right it will happen.

"The indications are there could be a deal to be done but, like I said, discussions moved on quite quickly last night and we will see where we pick up on that today.

"He is training this morning and will prepare for the game unless something changes.

"The likelihood is that it probably will happen, but until that happens I won't say too much more on Sam."

Aberdeen are targeting Ross County striker Ross Stewart as a potential replacement for Cosgrove.

The 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has scored six goals in 24 appearances this season.

Ross County boss John Hughes said last week it would take a bid of more £500,000 for them to consider selling Stewart.

