Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes braced to lose Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham City in £2m deal

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is preparing himself to lose Sam Cosgrove to Birmingham in a £2m transfer.
McInnes confirmed the two clubs are in discussions about the 24-year-old striker, who has scored 47 goals in 103 games for the Dons since signing from Carlisle in January 2018.
Reports claim the Blues have put in a £2m bid for the attacker and he could complete the move prior to the Dons' weekend trip to Livingston, with a medical due to take place on Friday.
- Watch Scottish Premiership goals!
- Rangers confirm Scott Wright on pre-contract
- St Johnstone, Aberdeen play out drab draw
"There could be an opportunity for Sam to move, whether that is done today or over the weekend, discussions are ongoing," said McInnes.
"I am always reluctant to say too much until everything is concluded. It is still a good bit away from being concluded but there is discussions between both clubs.
Trending
- Rashford responds to racist abuse: 'I'm proud to be black'
- Keane: Man Utd look frightened of title battle
- Arteta: Arsenal heading in right direction
- How Logan and Jake Paul changed boxing forever
- Zverev: Novak and Rafa's isolation conditions a mistake
- Hits & Misses: Title looks out of reach for Man Utd
- Reed shares lead after rules controversy
- Liverpool transfer rumours: Mustafi move not ruled out
- Klopp: Fabinho out for two games, could return against City
- Hammer Blow for Liverpool?
"It is not my gut feeling, it is what the board's gut feeling is. If the money is right it will happen.
"The indications are there could be a deal to be done but, like I said, discussions moved on quite quickly last night and we will see where we pick up on that today.
Save over 25% with NOW TV
Catch Arsenal vs Man Utd on Sky Sports for just £25 p/m for 4 months (usually £33.99 p/m)
"He is training this morning and will prepare for the game unless something changes.
"The likelihood is that it probably will happen, but until that happens I won't say too much more on Sam."
Aberdeen are targeting Ross County striker Ross Stewart as a potential replacement for Cosgrove.
The 24-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has scored six goals in 24 appearances this season.
Ross County boss John Hughes said last week it would take a bid of more £500,000 for them to consider selling Stewart.