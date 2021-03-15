Aberdeen managerial search: Robbie Fowler praises 'fantastic club' and says it is a 'good job to inherit'

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has praised Aberdeen as a ‘fantastic club’ and says it is a ‘good job to inherit’ as the Dons search for a new manager.

Stephen Glass is the frontrunner to replace Derek McInnes who departed last week after eight years in charge at Pittodrie.

But Fowler, who currently manages East Bengal in India, believes the Scottish Premiership side are an attractive proposition for any manager, with the former Brisbane Roar boss impressed by the club's chairman Dave Cormack.

Speaking on The Robbie Fowler Podcast, the former England forward said: "I've got another year at East Bengal and I'm happy there, but I'll be honest with you, it's a fantastic club and everything is in place for whoever goes to be successful.

"It's a good job to inherit, we all know how good the chairman is. He's been fantastic for the club and put his money where his mouth is. They are a massive club, we're all aware how big they are and how much they've progressed in the years.

"Derek McInnes has done a decent job, it probably plateaued out a little bit in the last year or so, that's plain to see. The job he's done beforehand has got everyone talking. Before Steven [Gerrard] took the Rangers job he was in the hunt for that wasn't he?

"So he's obviously done well. Big club. They've had a lot of players who have left recently, you look at Scott McKenna, Kenny McLean, and not forgetting Sam Cosgrove who has gone down south now.

"That's the reality, they've got good players, there's potential there for the club to grow. Potentially it's a huge club on the rise and whoever gets it is on to something good. They've got a new training ground as well, there's no debt as well which is good.

"You'd thank the chairman, Dave Cormack, for doing what he's done and he's got everyone talking about them in the right place. If you are talking about a club and a job, we all know it's well organised, well run and well supported so there's good scope for whoever goes in to grow themselves and grow as a club."