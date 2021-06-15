Aberdeen start their 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign against Dundee United on August 1.
Stephen Glass' side, who finished fourth last season, start with a home clash on the opening Sunday of the campaign at 3pm, before travelling to Livingston on the weekend of August 7.
They then go to newly-promoted Hearts on August 21, before hosting Ross County on August 28.
Aberdeen have a home game on Boxing Day against Dundee, and their last game before the split comes at home to Ross County on April 9.
Aberdeen will not face an Old Firm team in the opening two months of the new season. They will then play Celtic in the first weekend of October before travelling to Rangers in the first midweek round of the season on Wednesday, October 27.
Aberdeen's other two scheduled games against rivals Rangers come on the midweek round of December 29, and the weekend of March 5.
Aberdeen fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22
All fixtures subject to change.
August
1: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
7: Livingston (a) - 3pm
21: Hearts (a) - 3pm
28: Ross County (h) - 3pm
September
11: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
18: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
25: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
October
2: Celtic (h) - 3pm
16: Dundee (a) - 3pm
23: Hibs (h) - 3pm
27: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm
30: Hearts (h) - 3pm
November
6: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
27: Celtic (a) - 3pm
December
1: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
4: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
11: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm
18: Hibs (a) - 3pm
26: Dundee (h) - 3pm
29: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm
January
2: Ross County (a) - 3pm
26: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm
29: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
February
5: Livingston (a) - 3pm
9: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm
19: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
26: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
March
2: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm
5: Rangers (a) - 3pm
19: Hibs (h) - 3pm
April
2: Dundee (a) - 3pm
9: Ross County (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 23
Saturday April 30
Saturday May 7
Wednesday May 11
Saturday May 14
Key dates in the Scottish Premiership 2021/22 season
The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.
The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26
