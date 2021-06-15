Aberdeen fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2021/22

Aberdeen start their 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign against Dundee United on August 1.

Stephen Glass' side, who finished fourth last season, start with a home clash on the opening Sunday of the campaign at 3pm, before travelling to Livingston on the weekend of August 7.

They then go to newly-promoted Hearts on August 21, before hosting Ross County on August 28.

Aberdeen have a home game on Boxing Day against Dundee, and their last game before the split comes at home to Ross County on April 9.

Aberdeen will not face an Old Firm team in the opening two months of the new season. They will then play Celtic in the first weekend of October before travelling to Rangers in the first midweek round of the season on Wednesday, October 27.

Aberdeen's other two scheduled games against rivals Rangers come on the midweek round of December 29, and the weekend of March 5.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

1: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

7: Livingston (a) - 3pm

21: Hearts (a) - 3pm

28: Ross County (h) - 3pm

September

11: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

18: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

25: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

October

2: Celtic (h) - 3pm

16: Dundee (a) - 3pm

23: Hibs (h) - 3pm

27: Rangers (a) - 7.45pm

30: Hearts (h) - 3pm

November

6: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

27: Celtic (a) - 3pm

December

1: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

4: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

11: St Johnstone (a) - 3pm

18: Hibs (a) - 3pm

26: Dundee (h) - 3pm

29: Rangers (h) - 7.45pm



January

2: Ross County (a) - 3pm

26: St Mirren (a) - 7.45pm

29: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

February

5: Livingston (a) - 3pm

9: Celtic (h) - 7.45pm

19: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

26: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

March

2: Hearts (a) - 7.45pm

5: Rangers (a) - 3pm

19: Hibs (h) - 3pm



April

2: Dundee (a) - 3pm

9: Ross County (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 23

Saturday April 30

Saturday May 7

Wednesday May 11

Saturday May 14

The Scottish Premiership will kick off on the weekend of Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1.

The top flight will once again take a winter break from Monday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 26

