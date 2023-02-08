Alan Burrows: Motherwell chief executive to join Aberdeen at end of February

Alan Burrows has been appointed as the chief executive at Aberdeen after announcing he was leaving the same position at Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell.

Burrows confirmed his Fir Park departure last month, having been in the role since 2014, and will take up the role at Pittodrie on February 27.

Burrows worked at Motherwell for six years before being promoted to chief executive.

"There is so much potential at this club and so many exciting projects already well underway," he said

"There is much to do, on and off the pitch, and I am excited and eager to work with the many talented staff who I know are in place at Pittodrie.

"I was fortunate enough to have a number of clubs make contact with me however I was most intrigued by the Aberdeen opportunity.

"I want to place on record my sincere thanks to all my friends and colleagues at Motherwell for 15 memorable years. I wish the club, the directors, the staff, players and the supporters, who were very good to me, every success in the future."

Aberdeen sacked manager Jim Goodwin last month with the club sitting seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack said: "Alan has all the experience and qualities you'd look for in a chief executive.

"He's got his finger firmly on the pulse of the Scottish game, is well-respected in footballing circles and is fully aligned with the strategy and vision we have to drive Aberdeen FC forward.

"In taking over as chairman, the intention was always to appoint a chief executive.

"However, within three months, the COVID pandemic hit and I felt the need to lead the club through the significant financial challenges that presented.

"It was also critical that we were patient and found the right individual who knows and understands both football and business.

"When Alan announced his intention to step down at Motherwell FC we began a dialogue which, I'm delighted to say, has led to his appointment."