Aberdeen: Jimmy Thelin to join as manager from Elfsborg in June; Peter Leven remaining in interim charge

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin will join Aberdeen as the club's new manager in June after agreeing a three-year deal.

The Dons had been searching for a new boss since they sacked Barry Robson in January after an inconsistent run of results.

Neil Warnock took interim charge on February 5 - in a move designed to last until the end of this season - however, he stepped down 34 days later.

Aberdeen will continue to be led by Peter Leven until the end of this season who will then join Thelin's backroom team. They are just five points clear of the Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot with five games to go this season.

Thelin will also bring assistants Emir Bajrami and Christer Persson with him to Pittodrie in the summer.

Who is Thelin?

Image: Thelin is currently head coach of Elfsborg in Sweden

The 46-year-old took charge of Elfsborg in 2018 and led the club to two second-place finishes - with the club only missing out on Sweden's top-flight title on goal difference last year.

He also managed Jönköpings Södra IF in 2014, and in his debut season, led the team to their highest league finish for almost 40 years.

The following season he won the 2015 Superettan title and helping the team achieve Swedish top-flight football for the first time since 1969.

Elfsborg then appointed him on a deal until 2025 and after finishing 12th then eighth, led the club to the runners-up spot in 2020 - a feat matched last season as the club missed out on the title to Malmo by just two goals.

'A great opportunity'

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Commenting on his move to the Dons, Thelin said: "I am very honoured to be the new Aberdeen manager and to be coming to this great club and city.

"I wanted to be sure I was making the right step in my career, particularly as this will be my first time managing outside of Sweden. At Elfsborg we work hard together to compete at the top level and it is our intention to achieve the same at Aberdeen.

"The feeling I have about what I have seen at the club, the staff and the facilities was all very impressive. The vision, effort and support offered by Dave, Alan and Steven have also convinced me it is a great opportunity for me and the club.

"I can promise the fans we will be striving to build and develop a team that captures the hearts of the supporters and delivers success on the pitch.

"I'm looking forward to working with Peter and the players and I hope they get the win at Hampden this weekend."

'Thelin needs time to create something special'

Image: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack says the club spoke to several candidates across the UK and Europe

Chairman Dave Cormack added: "We are delighted to be welcoming Jimmy to Pittodrie this summer.

"The extensive process we ran allowed us to speak with several excellent candidates from both the UK and abroad. As the process evolved, we were determined to land Jimmy and were prepared to be patient. Elfsborg certainly didn't make it easy for us, which tells you how highly they think of his six-year tenure.

"The Board felt that Jimmy's style and playing philosophy, his ability to continually develop excellent players within a successful player trading model and his experience at taking a team and having them compete at the top end of the table all really matched the criteria we had set out at the start.

"He has a reputation in Sweden as a team builder; someone who will methodically construct a winning side over time. From our point of view, we want this appointment to anchor the club for years to come, and to work with Jimmy and his coaching staff to create something special at Aberdeen. That will take time, we understand that.

"Everyone at AFC is looking forward to working with Jimmy from June and, at the same time, are very thankful to Peter Leven for agreeing to lead the team until the end of the campaign. I would ask the fans to get right behind Peter, and the team, in the remaining matches of the 23/24 campaign."

What is at stake this season?

Image: Peter Leven will remain in interim charge of Aberdeen until the end of the season

The Dons will hope to avoid being dragged into a relegation play-off battle with just five matches to go this season.

Aberdeen will face Hibernian, St Johnstone, Ross County, Motherwell and Livingston - with potential away trips to the first three clubs - with fixture details to be confirmed this week.

Just five points separate Aberdeen in ninth and 11th-placed Ross County. Whoever finishes in the relegation play-off spot will face a team from the Championship over two legs - live on Sky Sports - for a place in the top flight.

A Scottish Cup semi-final spot also awaits this weekend against Celtic at Hampden Park.

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...