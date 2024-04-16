Scottish Premiership 2023/24 post-split fixtures, dates and schedule revealed

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic will head to Dundee while title rivals Rangers visit St Mirren on the first weekend of post-split fixtures - both live on Sky Sports.

The action will kick off on Saturday April 27 as Kilmarnock face Hearts in the top-six, while Aberdeen take on Motherwell, Livingston host Ross County and St Johnstone play Hibernian, before the games at the SMiSA Stadium and Dens Park on Sunday.

The final Old Firm clash of the season at Celtic Park takes place on May 11 on Sky Sports - with Celtic currently four points clear of Rangers who have a game in hand at Dundee on Wednesday.

Livingston - who are 12 points from safety at the foot of the table - look set for relegation to the Championship.

Ross County are currently in the relegation play-off spot, a point behind St Johnstone in 10th while Aberdeen are only five clear of the Dingwall club ahead of the final five matches this season.

Games live on Sky Sports

April 28 - St Mirren vs Rangers - kick-off 12.30pm

April 28 - Dundee vs Celtic - kick-off 3pm

May 5 - Rangers vs Kilmarnock - kick-off 1pm

May 11 - Celtic vs Rangers - kick-off 12.30pm

May 14 - Rangers vs Dundee - kick-off 7.30pm

May 15 - Kilmarnock vs Celtic - kick-off 7.30pm

May 18/19 - to be confirmed

Key games in the top six

Leaders Celtic will host Rangers in the final Old Firm clash of the season on May 11 - live on Sky Sports - in a fixture that will go a large way in deciding who wins the league title.

As well as the Old Firm and Dundee games, Celtic host Hearts on May 4 and visit Kilmarnock on May 15 - live on Sky Sports - before ending the season at home to St Mirren on May 18.

Title-rivals Rangers, meanwhile, return to Ibrox after their game at St Mirren. Kilmarnock are the visitors on May 5 and Dundee on May 14 live on Sky Sports - either side of the Old Firm - before Philippe Clement's side end their season at Hearts on May 18.

Hearts could seal third spot on April 27 with a win at closest challengers Kilmarnock which could lead to a Europa League place.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock could also secure European football on May 11 should they win at St Mirren who are also pushing for fourth spot and end their season at Dundee on May 18.

St Mirren and Dundee could yet secure a Europa Conference qualifying spot if they were to finish fifth and the Scottish Cup winners go on to win the league title.

Key games in the bottom six

Image: Livingston are bottom of the table - 12 points behind Ross County who are in the relegation playoff spot

Livingston's relegation could be confirmed on April 28 at home to Ross County, with the club currently 12 points adrift of safety with 15 to play for.

Following their historic win over Rangers, Ross County meanwhile could move out of the relegation play-off spot with a win in that match - with a key game at St Johnstone on May 15 to come before ending the season at home to Aberdeen on May 19.

St Johnstone - who are just a point ahead of Ross County - also face huge trips to Aberdeen on May 4 and Livingston a week later before ending at Motherwell.

Elsewhere, Aberdeen - who have named Elfsborg's Jimmy Thelin as their new manager for next season - will hope to avoid being dragged into that relegation battle.

The Dons start with home games against Motherwell (April 27) and St Johnstone (May 4) before visiting Hibernian the week after and ending their season against the bottom two, with Livingston at Pittodrie on May 15 and a trip to Ross County on May 19.

The first round of post-split matches in full

Saturday April 27 - Aberdeen vs Motherwell - 3pm

Saturday April 27 - Livingston vs Ross County - 3pm

Saturday April 27 - Kilmarnock vs Hearts - 3pm

Saturday April 27 - St Johnstone vs Hibernian - 3pm

Sunday April 28 - St Mirren vs Rangers - 12.30pm - live on Sky Sports

Sunday April 28 - Dundee vs Celtic - 3pm - live on Sky Sports

The Scottish Premiership post-split fixtures begin on the weekend of April 26/27, while the regular season ends on May 18/19. The play-off final will bring the campaign to an official end - with the first leg on May 23 and the second leg on 26, both live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, the Championship, League One and League Two all end across the weekend of May 3/4.

The SWPL season ends on May 19, with the men's Scottish Cup final on May 25 and the women's final the next day.

The Europa League final will be played on May 22 in Dublin, the Europa Conference League final will be on May 29 in Athens and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 1 at Wembley.

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...