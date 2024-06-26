Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals three-year plan for Scottish Premiership club

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is focused on the long-term development of the team, while acknowledging the immediate expectations he faces.

The Swede was appointed in April but only started working with the Dons this month after moving from Elfsborg following a season in which Aberdeen had three managers - including Peter Leven, who had two separate spells as caretaker.

Aberdeen missed out on a top-six finish and Thelin will be under pressure to deliver a better league season, while fans seek more silverware after only winning one trophy in the past 34 years following their golden period in the 1980s under Sir Alex Ferguson.

"When you work in football, you can't control that," Thelin said at his first media conference as manager.

"That's the football world, that's the passion, that's the history, that's why football is such a big sport. Especially in Aberdeen, it's one city, one team, it's connected, it has a big history.

"But we can't be responsible for the history. We have to embrace it, we have to live it, we have to know but still use that in a positive way.

"It's a good starting point but we now have to do something together to create a story for the future.

"You can't just do it like that and it changes, that is impossible.

"For me it's more about the three years. When you're at a big club you always have expectations. Everybody knows that already.

"For me, it's more about taking it step by step. We have to aim high but we have to look also at the long term. We need to grow as a team, be stable season by season, be able to challenge for the top six and add to that."

Thelin twice led Elfsborg to second-place finishes in the Swedish league during a six-year reign and he outlined his football philosophy.

"I always believe in strong team spirit, that no one is bigger than the club," the 46-year-old said. "We are here for one reason, to work hard for Aberdeen FC.

"For me it's quite straightforward - strong attacking, trying to create as many scoring chances as possible and you have to see the defence is there, how to fight to defend your goal and fight to keep a clean sheet but still be progressive in how we play.

"So intense, clear direction towards the goal, and hopefully we can get these emotions, start moving and with the fans we can do it together."

