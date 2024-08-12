Bojan Miovski: Girona agree £6.8m deal for Aberdeen striker

Spanish club Girona have agreed a deal worth £6.8m to sign Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski.

It is understood the two clubs are close to finalising the paperwork and finer details of the transfer, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Miovski is believed to be keen on a move to Girona who are in the Champions League this year.

The North Macedonia international, 25, came on as a late substitute during their 3-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday - before doing an emotional lap on honour around Pittodrie.

He joined Aberdeen in 2022 for around £600,000 - arriving from MTK Budapest - and now looks set to land the Dons a club-record transfer fee.

The sale would surpass the £6.5m Aberdeen received in June 2022 when they sold right-back Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

Miovski has scored 44 goals in 97 appearances for Aberdeen.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.