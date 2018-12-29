Craig Levein confirms talks with Steven Naismith about Hearts stay

0:49 Craig Levein has revealed he has already held talks with forward Steven Naismith about remaining at Hearts beyond this season Craig Levein has revealed he has already held talks with forward Steven Naismith about remaining at Hearts beyond this season

Craig Levein has revealed he has already held talks with Steven Naismith about remaining at Hearts beyond this season.

The 32-year-old Scotland international is currently on a season-long loan with Hearts from Norwich City.

He is out of contract at the end of the season but Levein says he will do his best to convince him his future lies at Tynecastle Park.

Speaking after Hearts' 1-0 win over Hibernian at Easter Road, Levein told Sky Sports: "I have had a chat already with him. We will continue to talk. It is obviously an important time in his career.

"I know he likes it at Hearts and we want him to stay but we will see what we can do.

"I have spoken at length about how much I admire him as a player and as a person.

"And he helps us through his efforts on the field, his constant cajoling and talking to players and his general enthusiasm for playing football. He makes us better because of those things."