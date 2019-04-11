Hearts close section of Tynecastle after Edinburgh derby trouble

Hearts will close a section of Tynecastle

Hearts have confirmed they will close a section of the Tynecastle stand following recent crowd trouble in the Edinburgh derby.

Three Hearts supporters were arrested during the 2-1 defeat on April 6 and stewards reported smoke bombs, coins, bottles and a coconut were among the objects thrown onto the pitch.

As a result the club have announced section G of the Wheatfield Stand will be closed for the final two home games of the season, affecting around 200 season ticket holders who will have to be moved.

Hearts Chairman Ann Budge said the decision to close the stand was not taken lightly

In a statement Hearts chairman Ann Budge said: "At Tynecastle, we have worked hard over the last few seasons to strengthen our security processes and practices, and we continue to do so."

Addressing the fans who will be affected Budge continued: "Season-ticket holders within this section will be offered seats elsewhere in the stadium for the remaining two games of the season. I apologise to any "innocents" who are caught up in this."

In December the club wrote to season-ticket holders threatening closure and have subsequently closed corner sections of the Roseburn Stand for recent matches.

A 19-year-old man was arrested for the alleged racist abuse of Hibernian's Marvin Bartley

Budge also addressed the arrest of a 19-year-old man at the game: "We have seen an appalling example of racist abuse, by a Hearts 'supporte'" to a Hibs player, circulated on social media.

"I am pleased to report that an individual has now been charged by Police Scotland in relation to this incident. Yes, I have also received reports of Hearts players being racially abused by Hibs 'supporters'. Just because it happens both ways, in no way, condones it."

The club have also committed to spending £100,000 upgrading their CCTV system during the summer to counter what the chairman called "appalling behaviour."

Budge also encouraged fans to text the club confidentially to report incidents of unacceptable behaviour on the Fan Reporting Service number.

The two games affected will be Rangers on April 20 and Kilmarnock on May 4.