Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is Hearts' first choice to become new manager

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is Hearts' number one choice to succeed Craig Levein as manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Levein was sacked by Hearts on Thursday with the club 11th in the Scottish Premiership. However, the 55-year-old will remain at Tynecastle until the end of the season when his contract ends, working to "develop and improve the structure of the backroom and youth operations".

Robinson played down links to Hearts on Friday, saying that he believes there are "exciting times" ahead at Motherwell, who currently sit third in the table.

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee will take charge of Hearts' league cup semi-final clash with Rangers at Hampden Park this weekend.

MacPhee refused to comment on whether he would like the managerial job on a long-term basis but we understand his fellow Northern Irishman Robinson is the club's primary target.

Robinson's Motherwell have won six of their opening 11 league games, including a 3-2 win over Hearts at Tynecastle in September.