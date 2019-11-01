Stephen Robinson focused on Motherwell after dismissing Hearts speculation

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson believes there are “exciting times” ahead at Fir Park as he brushed off reports linking him with the Hearts job.

Robinson is believed to be a key target for the Hearts board after they sacked Craig Levein on Thursday.

The Northern Irishman has Motherwell sitting in third place in the Premiership after achieving two seventh-placed finishes and two cup finals in his first two full seasons in charge. And his focus is on consolidating Well's position when they host Livingston on Saturday.

When asked about the reports, the 44-year-old said: "Listen, I solely concentrate on Motherwell. We have a big game on Saturday and that's my sole focus.

"We are doing well and we have to make sure we stay in that position and we have to be on top of our game to do that."

Robinson has rebuilt his team several times already and the current crop have quickly gelled to produce some impressive performances.

"We have got young boys that are improving and they have got a real belief about them," Robinson said. "They play with a freedom, sometimes too much freedom, I am trying to rein them back at times, when you are 2-1 up with two seconds to go and we are still bombing forward.

"There is a real, raw enthusiasm, we play off the cuff at times and there's a lot of invention. Who knows how far we can go?

"I have got a belief in them, I really believe they will keep improving and young players are taking on board the stuff we are working on with them. It's exciting times."

When asked whether he felt he still had a long way to go at Fir Park, Robinson said: "Well, I've got a two-year contract so I hope so, unless the board have changed their minds."