Heart of Midlothian News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Hearts confirm departure of Jon Daly by mutual consent

Last Updated: 01/01/20 11:50am

Jon Daly initially joined Hearts as U20s coach in January 2016
Jon Daly initially joined Hearts as U20s coach in January 2016

Hearts have confirmed first-team coach Jon Daly has left the club by mutual consent.

Daly joined as U20s coach in January 2016 following a successful playing career in which he lifted the Scottish Cup with Dundee United in 2010 and gained League One promotion with Rangers in 2014.

The 36-year-old was later promoted to the role of first-team coach in 2016, becoming interim manager alongside Andy Kirk when then-head coach Robbie Neilson departed for MK Dons.

Also See:

And he would repeat the role again in August 2017 after Ian Cathro left but with the arrival of Daniel Stendel last month as new first-team manager it now appears both parties have agreed to part ways.

A statement from Hearts read: "The club would like to thank Jon for his efforts at Tynecastle Park and wishes him well in the future."

New Year, same Super 6!

FREE TO PLAY: Marcus Rashford's 95th minute strike sealed a Super 6 jackpot winner. Could you make it two on the bounce?

Trending

©2020 Sky UK