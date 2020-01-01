Hearts confirm departure of Jon Daly by mutual consent

Jon Daly initially joined Hearts as U20s coach in January 2016

Hearts have confirmed first-team coach Jon Daly has left the club by mutual consent.

Daly joined as U20s coach in January 2016 following a successful playing career in which he lifted the Scottish Cup with Dundee United in 2010 and gained League One promotion with Rangers in 2014.

The 36-year-old was later promoted to the role of first-team coach in 2016, becoming interim manager alongside Andy Kirk when then-head coach Robbie Neilson departed for MK Dons.

And he would repeat the role again in August 2017 after Ian Cathro left but with the arrival of Daniel Stendel last month as new first-team manager it now appears both parties have agreed to part ways.

A statement from Hearts read: "The club would like to thank Jon for his efforts at Tynecastle Park and wishes him well in the future."