Glenn Whelan leaves Hearts by mutual consent

Last Updated: 07/01/20 10:02am

Glenn Whelan played 25 times for Hearts
Hearts have parted company with Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan by mutual consent.

The 35-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements by new manager Daniel Stendel despite his contract running until the end of the season.

Whelan joined Hearts on a season-long loan in August after leaving Aston Villa as a free agent.

He played 25 times for the club in all competitions this season.

His last appearance came in the 2-1 defeat to Hamilton on December 21. He was then dropped for the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day.

Whelan played for Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke prior to joining Villa in July 2017.

He has won 91 caps for his country.

