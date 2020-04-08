Hearts to vote against SPFL proposals and support Rangers motion

Hearts say no club should be penalised as a result of the unprecedented situation

Hearts will vote against an SPFL resolution recommending the 2019/20 season be brought to an end, and support an alternative motion put forward by Rangers.

Under the SPFL proposal, tables in the Championship, League One and League Two would be final based on positions when the leagues were suspended, on a points-per-game basis to allow for previous postponements because of bad weather.

The Premiership table will also be finalised on the same basis if it proves impossible to restart the season after Scotland's lockdown period due to the coronavirus comes to an end.

That is currently scheduled for June 10 at the earliest and were that to happen, Celtic would be declared champions and Hearts would be relegated to the Championship.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has called for further discussions in order to find a more satisfactory outcome for all parties.

"Following the SPFL briefings held today, and having now had the opportunity to read the written resolution being proposed, I can confirm that Heart of Midlothian will not be voting in favour of the proposal as it stands," Budge said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, in advance of today's meetings, a number of clubs have been discussing possible options and sharing ideas. Many of those clubs believe, as we do, that a decision of such magnitude requires significantly more discussion and debate than has been made available to us.

"I absolutely understand that finding an equitable outcome for all will not be easy. However, I firmly believe that we must try to find a solution which ensures that no club should be penalised as a consequence of these exceptional circumstances.

"This is a time for all clubs and SPFL partners to pull together to find an equitable solution for all. If something is right, it is right. If it is wrong, it is wrong. We will continue to lobby for doing the right thing, both for clubs and for Scottish Football."

The SPFL had also said, if its plans are approved, it would consult with clubs over a possible restructuring of the leagues before the 2020/21 season.

Hearts owner Ann Budge says the club will support the resolution put forward by Rangers

Rangers voiced their opposition to this, releasing a statement where they described the prospect of certain clubs being relegated unfairly as "abhorrent".

The Ibrox club also proposed a motion to allow prize money to be released early to help clubs that are struggling financially. Hearts have said they will support that motion.

"It was emphasised today that some clubs, particularly those in the lower leagues, need funds to be released to help them navigate their way through this exceptional situation," Budge added.

"I do not accept however, that this resolution needs to be passed in order to release those funds. If the Government can change the Laws of the Land, within 24 hours, to cope with this crisis, then surely it cannot be impossible for Scottish Football's Governing bodies to modify rules to get things done.

"This is a time for pragmatism, not rules. There are other ways of addressing the current financial challenges and as such we will be supporting the Members Resolution being put forward by Rangers."