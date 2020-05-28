Hearts: Foster Gillett has takeover approach rejected

Foster Gillett has had a takeover approach rejected by Hearts

Hearts have rejected a formal takeover approach from Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett.

Foster Gillett, who was on the board at Liverpool when his father controlled the club alongside Tom Hicks from 2007-2010, contacted Hearts owner Ann Budge through a third party last week with a view to buying a controlling interest.

However, Budge has committed to handing control of Hearts over to the club's supporters' group - the Foundation of Hearts - and has said previously she would not entertain takeover approaches of any kind.

Gillett is one of a number of parties in recent times to contact Hearts about potentially buying a stake in the club.

As it stands, Hearts have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership and are calling for temporary changes to the Scottish league structure to prevent them spending next season outside the top flight.

Hearts have submitted proposals for a temporary restructure of the Scottish leagues into 'three enlarged divisions' of 14 clubs each.

Hearts have circulated the proposals to their fellow clubs and they will be considered at divisional meetings next week.

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron says he would not be in favour of a 14-team Scottish Premiership and says the best case scenario would be a 20-team Championship

Following an SPFL board meeting on Wednesday, a league spokesman said: "The board has now received Ann Budge's paper to clubs on the topic of league reconstruction.

"As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will now facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail."