Hearts transfer news: Scottish Premiership club hope to strengthen squad in January transfer window, says sporting director Joe Savage

Hearts are planning to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window, according to sporting director Joe Savage.

Robbie Neilson's side have made an impressive return to the Scottish Premiership following their promotion in the summer and are third, behind only Rangers and Celtic.

A number of new faces have arrived at Tynecastle Park since the club won the Championship title - including the likes of Liverpool loanee Ben Woodburn, former Rangers player Barrie McKay and fans favourite Beni Baningime.

Further investment in the squad could follow in the coming weeks, but Savage is aware of the challenges the upcoming transfer window poses.

"January is never a good window to strengthen - it is hard, nobody wants to sell their best players or let their best players go," he said.

"We will try and strengthen if we can, we will see what is out there. We want to strengthen but it is obviously a hard market.

"We are seeing, we are having a look just now to see what is out there, to see what we like and if we can manage to get something."

How does Hearts' transfer policy work?

Image: Hearts sporting director Joe Savage says manager Robbie Neilson will make the final decision on transfers

All signings made at the club will be approved by Neilson and Savage explained how the biggest fan-owned club in the UK will operate during the transfer window.

"Robbie (Neilson) will tell us, the recruitment staff and myself, what he is looking for, the type of player, the profile of the player that he is looking for," Savage revealed.

"Myself, Will (Lancefield) - the head of recruitment - and George Brown - the lead recruitment analyst - and the scouts that we have got, we will do the work.

"We will go and scout games, they will recommend players to me, we will watch them, we will put dossiers together on them and then we will put them to Robbie - maybe three or four good ones.

"He has to make the final decision. No player will be signed here without Robbie telling us that he's the one he wants.

"Once Robbie is happy with the player, then we will take it to the board. They have been brilliant, they have backed us - they allowed us to sign some good players in the summer. If any good players become available in January we will be looking again.

"We have got a squad that we think has good strength in it, and depth, but we need to get better players if we can. You are always looking to see if you can strengthen."