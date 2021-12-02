Stephen Kingsley focused on success with Hearts with no decision made on his future

Stephen Kingsley insists he will focus on his Hearts future when the time is right, with his main target a successful season on the pitch.

The defender, who moved to Tynecastle in October 2020 after being released by Hull, is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has impressed this term, scoring four times, including a superb free-kick in Saturday's 2-0 victory over St Mirren.

Kingsley admits contract talks have taken place with Hearts but it is a decision he wants to get right.

The 27-year-old said: "The next decision I make is probably going to lead me up until I'm 30, so it's a big, big decision.

"From a personal point of view, we're coming into a really tough time in the season where there's going to be a lot of games, so I'm just focusing on that just now and whatever happens outside of that I'll let my agent deal with.

"Conversations have taken place but nothing has happened so far - it is something that will maybe happen in the near future. It is going to be a slow process and we'll take it as it comes."

Kingsley, who started his career at Falkirk before moving to Swansea City, has no regrets about joining Hearts when they were a Scottish Championship club.

He said: "The first season being in the Championship brought its own challenges, but it was more the project over the next three or four years that I was focusing on."

Hearts' first match back in the Scottish Premiership was a 1-0 victory over Celtic at Tynecastle.

They travel to Glasgow on Thursday night knowing if they repeat that win they will move above Ange Postecoglou's side and into second in the Scottish Premiership.

But, having lost 3-2 at Celtic Park in the League Cup in October, Kingsley is not expecting it to be easy.

"You can see them gradually becoming more confident with their style of play," he said. "You could certainly see that in the cup game we played at Parkhead, I thought they were brilliant.

"It's going to be a tough challenge for us, but it's one we're ready for."