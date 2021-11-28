Scottish Premiership: Hearts dominate team of the week with Rangers, Celtic and Dundee also featuring

Rangers remain four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with Hearts keeping up the pressure with a victory at Tynecastle.

After a rocky few weeks, Hearts' season looks to be back on track and a 2-0 win over St Mirren sees them dominate the Scottish Premiership team of the week.

Rangers, Celtic, Dundee FC and Ross County are also represented as WhoScored.com take a look at the top performers from the weekend...

5. Jack Baldwin (Ross County) - 8.21 rating

Image: Jack Baldwin scored his first of the season as Ross County drew with Dundee United.

Seven points from 12 has given Ross County hope of moving off the bottom of the table. A hard-fought 1-1 draw with Dundee United on Saturday was another positive result for the Staggies. The hosts played the last 15 with 10 men following Harry Clarke's dismissal, but huffed and puffed and were rewarded with an equaliser right at the death. Jack Baldwin picked the perfect time to score his first league goal of the season, netting with one of three efforts on goal in the draw, while additional returns of seven aerial duels won, three clearances, two interceptions and one tackle saw the centre-back yield a WhoScored.com rating of 8.21.

4. Joe Aribo (Rangers) - 8.25 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers' Joe Aribo's stunning curling finish gives Rangers a 2-0 lead over Livingston.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst oversaw a first league win of his Rangers reign as the defending champions returned to Glasgow with all three points in a 3-1 victory at Livingston. Joe Aribo is the first of two Rangers representatives in this countdown as he scored the second Scottish Premiership goal of the Van Bronckhorst era with just 16 minutes on the clock. Aribo found a way past Max Stryjek with one of three shots on Sunday, and worked tirelessly off the ball, too, making three tackles to land a WhoScored.com rating of 8.25.

3. Callum McGregor (Celtic) - 8.33 rating

Image: Callum McGregor impressed as Celtic beat Aberdeen

Joining Aribo in the middle of the park in the Scottish Premiership team of the week is Celtic's Callum McGregor as he came away from Celtic's 2-1 win over Aberdeen with a WhoScored.com rating of 8.33. The Scotland international scored his first goal and provided his first assist of the season in the narrow victory, those coming from respective returns of six shots and two key passes. McGregor excelled in possession, too, having found a teammate with 94.9 per cent of his 59 passes at Celtic Park.

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 8.71 rating

Image: Rangers captain James Tavernier (right) celebrates with Fashion Sakala

James Tavernier chipped in with assists number nine and 10 for the Scottish Premiership season at Livingston on Sunday, teeing up Scott Arfield and Fashion Sakala either side of half-time. The assists came from four key passes in total, while Tavernier was also solid off the ball as he made four tackles in the 3-1 victory. An additional two successful dribbles was enough to help the right-back to a WhoScored.com rating of 8.71.

1. Stephen Kingsley (Hearts) - 9.16 rating

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and St Mirren.

With a rating of 9.16, Hearts centre-back Stephen Kingsley is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership player of the week. The 27-year-old scored his fourth league goal of the season in the Edinburgh side's 2-0 win over St. Mirren on Saturday, netting with one of two shots. The 27-year-old was crucial in the clean sheet attaining victory, making three clearances, three interceptions and one tackle, as well as winning five aerial duels, as Kingsley played a starring role in the Jam Tarts' seventh win of the season.