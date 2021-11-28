Livingston 1-3 Rangers: Giovanni van Bronckhorst oversees first league win as manager

Giovanni van Bronckhorst made the perfect start to life as Rangers boss in the Scottish Premiership as he oversaw a 3-1 win over Livingston.

Early goals from Scott Arfield and Joe Aribo set the league leaders on their way before Bruce Anderson pulled one back for the hosts.

Image: Rangers' Scott Arfield makes it 1-0

The start of the second half was delayed when Rangers fans threw snowballs at home goalkeeper Max Stryjek.

The outcome remained in the balance until substitute Fashion Sakala headed in a late third to ensure another victory for Van Bronckhorst, whose reign began with a 2-0 Europa League success against Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Player ratings Livingston: Stryjek (6), Devlin (6), Fitzwater (6), Parkes (6), McMillan (6), Holt (6), Omeonga (6), Montaño (7), Bailey (6), Forrest (7), Anderson (7)



Subs: Shinnie (6), Penrice (6), Kabia (6)



Rangers: McGregor (8), Tavernier (8), Goldson (6), Bassey (7), Barisic (7), Arfield (7), Kamara (7), Hagi (7), Aribo (8), Kent (7), Morelos (7)



Subs: Sakala (7), Defoe (6), Patterson (7)



Man of the match: Joe Aribo

How Rangers maintained lead at the top…

Rangers wasted no time in making an impression on their new manager by breaking the deadlock inside eight minutes.

Team news There was one change to the Livingston team that drew 1-1 at St Mirren in their previous match as Alan Forrest took the place of Andrew Shinnie.

Van Bronckhorst made one tweak to the side that started against Sparta, with Arfield replacing Steven Davis in midfield.

Arfield ran on to a clipped, angled pass over the top from James Tavernier and lobbed home from the edge of the box. The goalscorer was booked for his celebrations in front of the visiting support.

Livingston attempted to hit back and Odin Bailey saw a powerful low effort from 20 yards parried by Allan McGregor two minutes later.

Rangers doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Aribo curled a left-footed effort over Stryjek and in off the underside of the bar from just inside the box after Alfredo Morelos had helped a Ryan Kent cutback into his path.

Livingston pulled one back on the half-hour mark when Anderson followed up to head in from 10 yards out after Alan Forrest's shot from the edge of the box rebounded up into the air following a save by McGregor.

The Rangers goalkeeper then had to be at his best moments before the break when Forrest thought he had scored at the back post but the Scotland international somehow clawed his effort over the crossbar in acrobatic fashion.

The start of the second half was delayed for around 10 minutes as Rangers fans pelted Stryjek with snowballs and the snow had to be cleared from the artificial surface before the game could restart.

Rangers always seemed to have another gear to move up to and Aribo forced a flying save from Stryjek, while Arfield hammered over the crossbar from 10 yards.

The goal would eventually come when Sakala got in front of Stryjek to head home Tavernier's corner and seal the points for the champions.

What the managers said

Giovanni van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "I think we controlled the game. We had a great start in the first 20, 25 minutes and scored two goals. First goal was excellent, second goal was also really good.

"I think after that we lost a little bit of the intention of playing and also the speed of play.

"We were a bit sloppy and of course the 2-1 made it a real game. I think second half we controlled more, we didn't give any chances away.

"If you control so much of the game you need to make sure you finish the game as early as possible and we kept Livingston too long in the game.

"Sakala from the corner kick I think was a relief for us because it was 3-1 and after that we kept the ball and didn't give any chances to play anymore."

Livingston boss David Martindale said: "We shouldn't be standing here talking about the doughballs with the snowballs.

"I just don't understand it. You could maybe see it if your team is getting beat and there is a bit of frustration there, but when your team is winning 2-1, to hold up the second half, I don't understand that at all.

"I just think it's a little bit of a blight on Scottish football. It's on national telly and people are watching that so, come on, screw the nut a wee bit.

"I know the majority of Rangers fans were not throwing snowballs but it doesn't look good for anyone.

"It doesn't look good for Rangers, it doesn't look good for Livingston and it doesn't look good for Scottish football. That's my take on it anyway.

"Rangers should be going away from here talking about the 3-1 win in Gio's first game, their first three points under the new manager.

"But instead we are talking about the Rangers fans throwing snowballs at the Livingston players at the start of the second half.

"It's just stupid and I don't understand it."

What the pundit said

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd:

"I think in the second half Giovanni van Bronckhorst would maybe be looking for a little bit more albeit you get the goal and it finishes it as a contest. Goals change games but the save from Allan McGregor just on half-time was a crucial point in the game.

"The second goal is just unbelievable. Even the build-up is brilliant. A fantastic finish and a team goal for Rangers."

On Sakala: "There was an energy about Sakala when he came on the field, it was a fantastic leap and a fantastic header and that was the game done and dusted."

What's next?

Rangers are back in action on Wednesday against Hibernian, a game live on Sky Sports. Livingston also play on Wednesday at Aberdeen.