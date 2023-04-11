Robert Snodgrass: Hearts midfielder set to leave after just seven months

Robert Snodgrass is on the verge of leaving Hearts, just seven months into his year-long deal at Tynecastle Park.

Discussions are ongoing with the midfielder but it is unlikely he will feature for the Hearts again.

The Scotland international - who has also played for Livingston, Leeds Utd, Norwich, Hull, West Ham, Aston Villa and West Brom - joined last September as a free agent, after turning down a new deal at Luton Town.

Snodgrass, 35, had made 25 appearances for the club this season, scoring one goal, but was sent off in Hearts' last Scottish Premiership match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Snodgrass' last match at Hearts as the hosts lost to St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership

That defeat to St Mirren was Robbie Neilson's last as manager, as he was sacked following a run of seven straight defeats in all competitions.

Former B-team boss Steven Naismith is in interim charge until the end of this season, with his first match against Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday.

Hearts are now fourth in the Premiership, two points behind Aberdeen.

​​​​​​Neilson: Being Hearts boss was an honour

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steven Kilgour from the Federation Hearts Supporters Clubs discusses Robbie Neilson's departure from Tynecastle, if Hearts can still finish third and why Steven Naismith could get the job permanently

After his departure from Tynecastle Park, Neilson says he will "reflect, recharge and prepare for the next opportunity".

The former Hearts full-back took charge of the Gorgie outfit for the second time in the summer of 2020 after leading Dundee United to the Championship title.

Neilson repeated the feat with Hearts and their third-placed finish last season, coupled with a Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers, saw the Edinburgh club secure an extended run in Europe in the Conference League group stage.

In a statement published via the League Managers Association, Neilson said: "I would like to thank Ann Budge (chair) and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Heart of Midlothian over the past three seasons.

"We built a fantastic relationship and I will always have the utmost respect for them.

"My thanks also to the players and staff for their hard work and dedication. I have enjoyed working with you all and seeing you develop as both a team and as individuals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts' record appearance holder Gary Mackay on Robbie Neilson's departure, the Edinburgh derby and Steven Naismith's appointment as interim boss

"To my assistants, Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest, thank you for your unwavering support and dedication.

"Everything we achieved together, winning the Championship, two Scottish Cup finals, a third-placed finish and securing European group-stage football was with the superb support of the Hearts fans and the Foundation of Hearts.

"I thank you all for that. I am immensely proud of what we were able to achieve together. It has been an honour to be your manager.

"I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to finish the season strongly and build on the strong foundations already in place.

"I'm now looking forward to having a chance to reflect, recharge and prepare for the next opportunity."

Image: Sky Sports will show up to 48 live cinch Premiership matches this season

Friday April 14: Ross County vs Aberdeen, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday April 16: Kilmarnock vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Saturday April 22: Hearts vs Ross County, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 23: Aberdeen vs Rangers, kick-off 4.30pm

