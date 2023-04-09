Hearts part company with boss Robbie Neilson after suffering fifth straight Scottish Premiership loss

Hearts have parted company with boss Robbie Neilson after suffering their fifth straight league defeat.

Neilson was booed after the final whistle on Saturday after Hearts slumped to a 2-0 loss at home to St Mirren.

A Hearts statement read: "Heart of Midlothian Football Club can confirm that it has parted company with manager Robbie Neilson.

"Robbie has been a key part of the club's ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third place finish, a Scottish Cup Final and European group stage football in the process.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hearts and St Mirren.

Asked after the final whistle on Saturday if he believed he could still turn things around, Neilson said: "Yes, of course I do. I've done it before and it's part of being a manager.

"You're not going to win every single game and we're going through this period which has been difficult, but we have to continue to believe in what we're doing and the processes we're having.

"We have to build the players' confidence and then get through it."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Neilson also accepted that he understood the fans' frustrations.

"Listen, it's part of football," he said. "I've been a manager for 350 to 400 games, I know that when you get poor results there's going to be negativity.

"That's part of the game. If you don't accept that then you shouldn't be in the game. The job of the manager and the coaching staff and the players is to try and turn that round. We've managed to do that before and we'll have to do it again."