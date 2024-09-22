Steven Naismith sacked by Hearts after eight-game losing run

Hearts have sacked head coach Steven Naismith after an eighth successive defeat in all competitions.

The 38-year-old was named interim boss in April 2023, before eventually becoming permanent head coach five months later.

He guided the club to third in the Premiership last season - finishing 12 points clear of the rest - as well as the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Naismith's last game as Hearts boss as they lost at St Mirren

Naismith was rewarded with a new contract just six weeks ago with a club statement saying Hearts had gone "from strength to strength" since he and the back backroom team took over.

However, the club have lost every match since that new deal, with Saturday's defeat at St Mirren leaving the Tynecastle Park side bottom of the Premiership with just one point from six matches.

Assistants Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy have also left the club.

'We can not afford to stand still'

Speaking to the club website, Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay said: "Things can change quickly, particularly in football, and it has been clear for all to see that things are not working this season. Results and performances have fallen below the standards expected at this football club and, unfortunately, there is little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes.

"With our UEFA Conference League campaign about to commence, and the spotlight on our league position, we cannot afford to stand still. That is why we, as a board of directors, have made the difficult decision to part ways with the management team, who go with our thanks and best wishes.

"We will update supporters shortly about next steps in both the short and long term but for now, the club shall be making no further comment at this time."

Ross County (h) - Scottish Premiership - Saturday

Dinamo Minsk (a) - Conference League - Thursday

Aberdeen (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 6

St Mirren (h) - Scottish Premiership - October 19

Omonoia (h) - Conference League - October 24

Hibernian (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 27 - live on Sky Sports

