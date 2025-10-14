Derek McInnes: Hearts success my focus, not Rangers speculation | Premiership manager of month says future is 'firmly' at Jambos

Derek McInnes has told Sky Sports News his job is "firmly at Hearts" as he continues to be linked with replacing Russell Martin at Rangers.

Many believe the former Ibrox midfielder would be the perfect fit for Rangers after leading the Jambos to the top of the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 54-year-old is unbeaten in the league so far this season and has now won back-to-back Premiership manager of the month awards.

And he insists he has plenty to achieve at Tynecastle Park.

"For a manager you're normally fighting the speculation off if you're not winning games or trying to keep your job. Normally if you're doing well then there's maybe a bit of speculation," the former Kilmarnock boss told Sky Sports News.

"For us, my job here is firmly at Hearts. I'm really enjoying it here. I've wanted to be here for a long time.

"I'm really enjoying my work here. We feel we've started something now and we want to try and make sure we follow up a strong start to the season. Maintain it and see where it takes us. I firmly believe we can be successful here."

Hearts are two points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership with the sides set to face each other next month, live on Sky Sports.

"We are deserving where we are," he added.

"You'd have to say in the games that we've played, I think the outcome has been what it should have been. I do feel that for us to improve is still the fight we have with ourselves.

"The expectations of the Hearts support was to make a better first team than we were last season. To be in and around the top end of the league and try to challenge for European spots. That's no different.

"The season is still in its infancy. I know we're nearly into November but we're still only seven league games in. There's a long way to go for us but we are enjoying it.

"As a staff and as a set of players I think we feel there's a bit more in us and hopefully that's to come. We've got that to look forward to.

"Anything we get we've worked really hard for. We're going to have to continue to work hard to bring any sort of success here."

Boyd: McInnes 'less of a risk' for Rangers

Sky Sports Kris Boyd:

"Every appointment's a risk. There are appointments that are less of a risk and that's why I keep going back to Derek McInnes.

"He has shown for a number of years of what he did at Aberdeen. He went in and took a Kilmarnock team out of the championship and was playing European football within a couple of years.

"He's went to Hearts and you look at the job he's done there, so far.

"I've said it before regarding players in Scotland, Rangers have had a snobbery towards signing Scottish players recently and it seems to be the same with managers.

"I know it doesn't look great because they've struggled to get a manager in right now, but it's still a fantastic football club.

"It's still a huge institution that will continue to thrive, but it just seems as if right now somebody needs to get a grip of it, get it back.

"For me, Derek McInnes would be the person to do it."