Rangers: Why Steven Gerrard rejected Ibrox return and who could succeed Russell Martin as head coach?

Steven Gerrard walked away from talks to become the next Rangers head coach on Saturday, but why?

The 45-year-old was the fans' favourite to replace Russell Martin - but Sky Sports News revealed that timing was a factor for the former Liverpool captain.

For Rangers, the search goes on as they continue to work through a list of options that includes former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

Here, Sky Sports look at the reasons for Gerrard to withdraw from discussions over an Ibrox return, what comes next for the club and more...

Why did Gerrard's talks with Rangers end?

Image: Gerrard led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2021

Gerrard's previous spell as Rangers head coach was a successful one - winning the Scottish Premiership in 2021 and stopping Celtic from clinching 10-in-a-row - and he was always open to discussions as he still holds a great affinity for the club and its fanbase.

He thoroughly enjoyed his time in Glasgow but still feels there is an element of unfinished business.

The former Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq boss flew to London on Wednesday night to meet the Rangers hierarchy.

However, his personal situation - and Rangers' current predicament - meant that it wasn't going to be a straightforward conversation. For one, he still lives in Bahrain with his family.

Discussions on Thursday were described as "constructive" and even progressed further on Friday, with Gerrard sounding out Gary McAllister, Jermain Defoe and Steve Holland as his potential backroom team - were he to be offered the job.

It is fair to assume there would be assurances from Rangers that any new boss would get funds to add to the squad in coming transfer windows. However, the fact is the club's board and owners would expect Russell Martin's successor to deliver more with the current squad, which was built over the summer.

Around £34m was spent but Rangers failed to reach the Champions League, lost their opening two Europa League games and are eighth in the Scottish Premiership - 11 points off leaders Hearts and nine behind rivals Celtic.

Despite those talks between Gerrard and Rangers being open and constructive, the timing for this project was not right for him.

Gerrard is said to have been impressed with the owners and their plans for Rangers, and he would welcome talks with the club in the future.

Who is taking training?

Image: Steven Smith will lead Rangers training as the search for a new boss goes on

Martin's assistant Matt Gill and first-team coach Mike Williamson were also dismissed from Ibrox after just 123 days.

As things stand, Rangers under-19 coach Steven Smith - who had two spells at Ibrox as a player - will continue to oversee first-team training.

Joining him are B team coach Brian Gilmour, plus goalkeeping coach Sal Bibbo and head of performance Rhys Owen, who were appointed under Martin.

A number of first-team players will return to training in the coming days following international duty.

Rangers are back in action on Saturday when they host Dundee United at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

So what now for Rangers?

Image: Sporting director Kevin Thelwell, CEO Patrick Stewart, vice chairman Paraag Marathe and chairman Andrew Cavenagh have held talks with candidates in London

It is clear Rangers want another 'head coach'. In 153 years, Martin was the first to take up that title in a permanent capacity. Prior to that, 19 permanent 'managers' had been in charge at Ibrox.

There is a structure off the field which Rangers are building, led by CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell. The right candidate must be able to thrive within that.

Another name to impress Ibrox chiefs during the process is Rohl - a man who was sounded out by Rangers in the summer before Martin was appointed.

Image: Danny Rohl has impressed Rangers after holding talks over the job

The 36-year-old led Sheffield Wednesday to a 12th-placed finish in the Sky Bet Championship in his only full season as a manager before leaving the troubled Yorkshire club in July.

Previously an assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and with the Germany national team, he had steered Wednesday out of relegation trouble the previous campaign.

Rangers did sound out former West Ham manager Graham Potter and ex-Wolves boss Gary O'Neil - the latter was also considered months ago - but it is understood neither are in the frame for the job.

Sky in Germany also reported that former Union Berlin manager Bo Svensson was another candidate in the mix.

Others have been linked to the job, including the likes of former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat and ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl - but it remains to be seen if they are on a final shortlist.

Image: Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat has been linked to the job

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh - who led the US takeover of the club in the summer - and vice-chairman Paraag Marathe have been holding talks with various candidates.

They have been joined by 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson, Gers CEO Patrick Stewart and sporting director Kevin Thelwell in London for the negotiations.