Hearts vs Celtic: Forward Claudio Braga believes Jambos can beat Old Firm to Scottish Premiership title
The Jambos are six points ahead of Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership; captain Lawrence Shankland ruled out for up to eight weeks with a hamstring injury; watch Hearts vs Celtic on Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 2.30pm
Thursday 22 January 2026 15:21, UK
"Everything is possible."
Claudio Braga believes Hearts can become the first non-Old Firm club to be crowned Scottish champions for over 40 years.
The Jambos are six points clear of Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership ahead of Sunday's huge clash with the Hoops, live on Sky Sports.
They have already managed to beat the title holders home and away and, after sitting top of the table virtually all season, Braga insists they could still be there in May.
"In my history of life, I've been proven that everything is possible," he told Sky Sports News.
"I would never expect to come to a club like Hearts after being in the second league in Norway, and doing as well as we are doing.
"So that's the answer, everything is possible.
"Just keep playing game by game and try to win the next game, that's also really important."
Hearts will be without a number of players for the top of the table clash, including top scorer Lawrence Shankland who is out for six to eight weeks with a hamstring injury.
The captain has netted 11 league goals so far, with Braga on nine and hopeful of filling some of the void left by Shankland.
"If it's pressure for me to score goals, I'm happy with that," the 26-year-old added.
"I won't be able to do my job and Shankland's job, but for the guy that comes in, in his position, I'll try my best to also partner with him.
"He's a very important guy in the team, not only as a player but also as a character.
"We have a very big squad, so that's for these occasions, not only for rotation, but also when injuries come in, the next guy needs to step up, and also the guys that are playing need to step up a little bit more."