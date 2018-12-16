Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says current league position 'not important' for Premiership leaders

Steve Clarke has been impressed with Kilmarnock's consistency this season

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke played down the importance of his side returning to the top of the Premiership after beating Dundee, instead choosing to praise his players for their consistency over the season.

Goals from Kirk Broadfoot and Greg Stewart, either side of an own goal from Genseric Kusunga, had the Rugby Park side three in front, before Kenny Miller netted a consolation goal for Dundee in injury time.

Kilmarnock now top the table by one point ahead of Celtic's visit to Hibernian on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, but Clarke felt their points tally for the season was more important than their league position.

He said: "Being top of the league isn't important. That we have 34 points from 18 games is important.

"Our points per game is good. The league table is a not a true reflection. Celtic have three games in hand and I am looking forward to next week already.

Kilmarnock beat Dundee to move top of the Premiership on Saturday

"We were good today. If I could be critical as a coach, we were too open in the first half.

"I thought right from the start of the second half we were the better team, right on top. Once the game opened up properly for us we played some terrific stuff."

Clarke singled out Jordan Jones after the winger gave the Dundee defence a torrid time.

He said: "I thought Jordan was terrific today. He had a little spell when he sat out for a couple of games and he wasn't happy with me or with himself.

Killie are one point ahead of defending champions Celtic

"Since he got back in the team his performances have been absolutely electric. And it was the same again today. He's a great talent and carries the ball very well for us. He creates chances for us so I'm delighted with Jordan, and for Jordan."

His opposite number Jim McIntyre bemoaned Dundee's failure to take one of several chances they had created in the first half when the match was still scoreless.

He said: "I'm frustrated. In the first half we cut through Kilmarnock and should have been going in at half-time with a lead.

Celtic can return to the top of the table with victory over Hibernian

"But we weren't ruthless enough and that came back to bite us.

"Up until the first goal there was nothing in the game but as soon as the goal went in for some reason we looked like a team that I have not seen for a number of weeks.

"We were playing as individuals and making really poor decisions."