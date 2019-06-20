New Kilmarnock boss Angelo Alessio to seek help from Antonio Conte's Inter Milan

New Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio says he could use his friendship with Antonio Conte to loan some of his Inter Milan players.

Alessio, who replaces Steve Clarke, has taken his first job as a head coach with the Scottish Premiership side and has worked alongside Conte during his managerial spells with Juventus, Italy and Chelsea.

Alessio said: "I spoke with him (Conte) and we were together for eight years and won trophies, but he understands my dream and desire to start a new career. I think he is happy for me and wished me good luck.

Alessio will find out the Scottish Premiership fixtures on Friday at 9am

"It's possible we can take some good young players (from Inter Milan) and bring them here."

First team coach Massimo Donati added: "If there's a good chance from Italy, why not? We are not desperate to sign Italian players. But if they are good players then yes, why not."

Donati is a well-known figure in the Scottish game having played with Celtic, Hamilton and St Mirren.

The 38-year-old has experience of both Italian and Scottish football, having spent his playing career in both countries and he also started his coaching career in Hamilton's youth academy.

New boss Alessio will learn who Kilmarnock's first league match will be against when the new fixtures are revealed on Friday at 9am, live on Sky Sports News.