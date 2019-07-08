Kilmarnock sign Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on season-long loan

Laurentiu Branescu has joined Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal.

Kilmarnock have signed goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on a season-long loan from Serie A champions Juventus, subject to international clearance.

Laurentiu becomes Angelo Alessio's first signing since taking charge at Rugby Park with the pair having worked together in Turin.

The Romanian youth international has also enjoyed spells in his homeland including a stint with Dinamo Bucharest between 2016 and 2018, Croatia, Cyprus and Lithuania.

On joining the club, the 25-year-old said: "I am very glad to be here and I hope I can play my part in the club enjoying another great season.

"I've been made to feel very welcome so far and I can't wait to play in front of the Killie fans."

Kilmarnock's third place finish under former boss Steve Clarke saw the club qualify for the qualifying rounds of the Europa League where they face Wales' Connah's Quay Nomads over two legs, the first of which takes place in Rhyl on Thursday.

