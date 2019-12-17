Kilmarnock sack Angelo Alessio after six months in charge

Angelo Alessio has been sacked by Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have sacked Angelo Alessio after just six months in charge of the club.

The Italian replaced Steve Clarke in the summer and won just eight of his 22 games as manager.

Kilmarnock have failed to win any of their last four matches in the league and defeat to Ross County on Saturday was Alessio's final game in the dugout.

Club Statement: Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as Manager.https://t.co/hMZxxmTIoa pic.twitter.com/WW2KJLcFba — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) December 17, 2019

A club statement said: "The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can today announce that Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as manager.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future.

"Alex Dyer will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis.

"We will provide a further update for supporters in due course."

Alessio won the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award for October

The appointment of Alessio - the former Juventus and Chelsea assistant manager - was questioned earlier in the season after a Europa League exit to Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads, as well as defeats to Rangers and Hamilton in his opening two league matches.

However, in their next 10 games, Kilmarnock only lost to Celtic and kept eight clean sheets in the process, form which saw Alessio win the Scottish Premiership Manager of the Month award for October.