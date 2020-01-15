Kilmarnock bring in Harry Bunn as first January signing

Harry Bunn has joined Kilmarnock for the remainder of the season

Kilmarnock have signed forward Harry Bunn on a deal until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

The 27-year-old is Alex Dyer's first addition to his squad since he was apppointed Kilmarnock manager in December.

Bunn began his career with Manchester City and played with Huddersfield Town for three seasons, where he worked alongside Dyer, before transferring to Bury (2017-2019). He has also spent time on loan at Rochdale, Preston, Oldham, Crewe, Sheffield United and Southend.

Bunn said: "I'm delighted to join Kilmarnock and I'm really excited for my taste of Scottish football and all the challenges ahead.

"I've worked with the gaffer before and training with the guys has been really enjoyable over the past week. This is a great opportunity for me, and I can't wait to get out on the pitch and show the fans what I can do."

Dyer added: "Harry is a very good player, who can create and score goals and I know he will give everything he has for the team. He's a wonderful human being and will fit into our style of play here at Kilmarnock."