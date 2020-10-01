Coronavirus: Three more Kilmarnock players test positive, taking total at club to six

Kilmarnock must wait to see if their game with Motherwell on Friday night can go ahead after three more of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

Three players initially tested positive on Wednesday but the latest set of results takes the total at the club to six.

All the affected players will self-isolate.

"The Joint Response Group has tonight [Thursday] been informed by Kilmarnock FC that three further players have tested positive for COVID-19," read a statement.

"This means six players in total have now tested positive and will require to self-isolate as per Scottish Government guidelines.

"The SPFL is awaiting further information from Kilmarnock FC and Ayrshire and Arran Health Board's Test and Protect team tomorrow morning to determine the implications of the test results for tomorrow's Premiership fixture against Motherwell.

"The league body will make further comment upon receipt of that information."

Alex Dyer's side are fifth in the Scottish Premiership ahead of the weekend's fixtures.