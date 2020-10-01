Scottish Premiership match previews, team news

Team news and stats for the 10th round of the Scottish Premiership, as Celtic travel to face St. Johnstone live on Sky Sports.

Aberdeen team news: Aberdeen will go with an unchanged squad from the group which beat Ross County last week when they host St Mirren on Friday night.

Sam Cosgrove was pictured among his team-mates on the practice pitch for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in the summer, but boss Derek McInnes confirmed it will be another fortnight before the big striker is back in full training.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and striker Curtis Main (thigh) also remain out.

St Mirren team news: Buddies defender Richard Tait will sit out the trip to the Granite City. The versatile full-back serves the second of a two-game ban after being sent off against Dundee United. Sam Foley is out with a hamstring injury and Dylan Connelly is also unavailable with a knee problem.

Key stat: Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 19 league games against St. Mirren (W8 D10), going down 0-1 in August 2019.

Dundee Utd team news: To follow...

Livingston team news: To follow...

Key stat: This will be the first top-flight clash between Dundee United and Livingston since April 2006, when Livingston ran out 3-1 winners.

Hibernian team news: Scott Allan remains out of the Hibernian squad for their home Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton. The midfielder is not playing while the club investigate a health issue. Sean Mackie has returned to full training following a long-term absence but will not yet feature.

Hamilton Academical team news: An unnamed Hamilton player is self-isolating and will sit out Friday's clash at Easter Road after testing positive for coronavirus. However, boss Brian Rice could hand former Hibs youngster Ben Stirling a debut against his old club after signing the defender this week.

Skipper Brian Easton is closing in on a return following ankle surgery but is not quite ready for action.

Key stat: Hibernian are unbeaten in seven league meetings with Hamilton (W5 D2) since a 1-3 reverse in August 2017 under Neil Lennon.

Kilmarnock team news: Three unnamed Kilmarnock players will miss the Premiership match against Motherwell on Friday night after testing positive for Covid-19.

The trio are self-isolating after their condition came to light on Wednesday with a further NHS test confirming the result.

Midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu is back in training after recovering from hamstring injury and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood is working his way back from a thigh complaint

Motherwell team news: Motherwell have an unchanged squad. Defenders Charles Dunne and Jake Carroll are still working their way back to fitness following long-term absences.

Midfielder Liam Donnelly and goalkeeper Scott Fox are recovering from knee surgery.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have only lost one of their last four home league meetings with Motherwell (W2 D1), although that was in this exact fixture last season, a 0-1 defeat.

