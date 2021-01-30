Alex Dyer leaves Kilmarnock after St Johnstone defeat

Kilmarnock have parted company with manager Alex Dyer by mutual consent following Saturday's 3-2 defeat to St Johnstone.

Killie took a two-goal lead but a second-half fightback from Saints saw them take the points and leapfrog Kilmarnock in the table, with Dyer's departure confirmed early on Saturday evening.

The latest loss - in a game that went ahead despite two Kilmarnock players testing positive for coronavirus during the week - was their third in a row and leaves them ninth in the Scottish Premiership, five points above bottom club Hamilton.

A Kilmarnock statement read: "We are grateful to Alex for all he has achieved with the club since joining Killie in October 2017.

"However, recent results and performances have been disappointing and with 24 points from 25 Premiership matches, we believe this is the right time for a change.

3:12 Alex Dyer reacts to Kilmarnock's 3-2 defeat to St Johnstone before his departure from the club

"Alex was part of the management team which secured back-to-back club record points totals in 2017/18 and 2018/19 and a return to European football at Rugby Park."

Killie owner Billy Bowie said: "This was a tough decision for the club and not one which was made lightly. However, in light of recent results and in the interest of preserving our Scottish Premiership status, we feel this is the correct time for a change.

"Alex is a great man who I have the utmost respect for and he will always be warmly welcomed back to Rugby Park.

"I want to thank Alex for his important contribution to some truly wonderful days here at Kilmarnock and I wish him every success in the future."