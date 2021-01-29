Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone goes ahead despite two Killie players testing positive for coronavirus

Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership game with St Johnstone will go ahead as planned on Saturday, despite two Killie players testing positive for coronavirus.

The remainder of the playing squad and staff subsequently tested negative for Covid-19 on Thursday, with the game at BBPS Stadium, Rugby Park therefore able to be played.

"The club can confirm that two members of the playing staff have tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating at home," read a Kilmarnock statement.

"In accordance with all Government and JRG [Joint Response Group] guidance, we have been in touch with all of the relevant authorities to make them aware of the situation and they are satisfied that all protocols have been followed.

"All other squad members and staff were tested yesterday (Thursday) and all have returned negative results.

"Our Premiership match with St Johnstone tomorrow (Saturday) is unaffected and we wish those affected a speedy recovery."

Kilmarnock were handed a walkover defeat and a suspended £40,000 fine when their game with Motherwell in October had to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak.

2:51 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Kilmarnock

But Killie were successful in their appeal against the forfeited match and saw their fine reduced to £20,000, half of which is suspended.

Kilmarnock lost 2-0 to Livingston in midweek and will face a St Johnstone side level with them on 24 points but a place further back in ninth due to an inferior goal difference.