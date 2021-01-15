St Mirren and Kilmarnock's Covid-19 forfeits overturned

St Mirren and Kilmarnock have succeeded in having their Covid-19 forfeits overturned after a successful appeal.

St Mirren were issued with two 3-0 defeats and a suspended £40,000 fine by a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary panel after being found to have breached coronavirus protocols when an outbreak forced the cancellation of Premiership games against Hamilton and Motherwell in October.

2:21 Kilmarnock and St Mirren drew 1-1 in their Scottish Premiership meeting on January 2

Killie were handed a walkover defeat and a suspended £40,000 fine when they also had their own clash with Motherwell postponed the same month.

However, both clubs insisted those punishments were overly harsh and took their appeal to the Scottish Football Association, who have now quashed the forfeits and handed out £20,000 fines, £10,000 of which are suspended.

St Mirren said they were "delighted" at the ruling, adding: "The Club thanks the Judicial Panel for their review of the case and their determination that the sanctions handed out by the SPFL Tribunal was excessive and inappropriate.

2:59 Eighth-placed St Mirren had another 1-1 draw last weekend, at home to Motherwell

"The decision of the Appeal hearing that the matches be rearranged is a victory for common sense and the reduction of the fine from £40,000 suspended to £20,000 with £10,000 suspended is acknowledged by the Club.

"The challenges facing everyone throughout this difficult time have never been underestimated by the Club and, the Club recognises that it will always strive to do its utmost to protect its players, staff and as soon as is safe, its loyal supporters.

"We hope that as we progress through this difficult time, no other Club faces the trials and tribulations that St Mirren and Kilmarnock have gone through and instead a common sense and supportive approach is taken by governing bodies to support members in unprecedented times."

2:18 Killie won 2-0 at home to Hamilton last weekend and are seventh in the table

Both clubs will now have to rearrange the postponed fixtures.

Killie added: "Kilmarnock Football Club is pleased to confirm that our case to the Scottish FA Appeal tribunal has been largely successful.

"The forfeiture of our Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell has been quashed and the match will be played at a date yet to be scheduled.

"The club is required to pay a £10,000 fine to the SPFL with a further #10,000 suspended until June 30, 2021."