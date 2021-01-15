Celtic coronavirus: Self-isolating players and staff back from Sunday, says Gavin Strachan

Gavin Strachan has revealed Celtic will have their self-isolating players and management staff back for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game at Livingston, live on Sky Sports.

Injured defender Christopher Jullien's positive coronavirus test after the club returned from a controversial training camp in Dubai forced 13 other first-team players to self-isolate, as well as manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy.

First-team coach Strachan was in charge of a makeshift Celtic side against Hibernian on Monday night - with Hibs scoring a late equaliser in the 1-1 draw - and he will be again the main man in the technical area for the visit of Livingston on Saturday, before the Hoops travel to face them for a second successive game on Wednesday.

Strachan, who revealed the latest round of tests at the club had all returned negative, said: "As I understand it, I think it is Monday that they (Lennon and Kennedy) are back in.

"I think we have some guys back in on Sunday, and some back in on Monday, as I understand it. They will be assessed in terms of their fitness because they have been off for a little while but they should be available for selection.

"Everyone that was involved on Monday against Hibs and who was in here (Lennoxtown) training during the week have all returned negative tests."

Scott Robertson, 19, will be added to the squad, which already contains several other youngsters, after a loan spell at Gillingham.

Strachan, son of former Celtic manager Gordon Strachan, added: "Scott Robertson is back in. His loan at Gillingham has been ended so he has come back into the fold.

"He is another one, good player, good character, who has come back in. He is still a young lad but he played nearly 20 games for Gillingham so he is primed and ready to go.

"But for the most part, it is going to be the same guys who were there on Monday. It has been a steep learning curve for most of them.

"But hopefully as their careers progress it turns out to be a positive experience for them, being around the first-team environment, seeing what the demands are, seeing the processes we work to and hopefully they can develop."