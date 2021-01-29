Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for Saturday's Scottish Premiership action, including Celtic vs St Mirren and Livingston vs Aberdeen.

2:45 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hamilton

Team news: Skipper Scott Brown returns to the Celtic squad for the Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren on Saturday.

The veteran midfielder was suspended for the win over Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Christopher Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury and James Forrest is working his way back from ankle surgery.

St Mirren have allowed midfielder Nathan Sheron to return to parent club Fleetwood Town and will be without injured strikers Collin Quaner and Lee Erwin for the trip to Celtic Park.

Jake Doyle-Hayes will return after missing two games. Sam Foley is leaving the club and has played his last game.

Key stat: St Mirren have failed to score in nine of their last 10 away league matches against Celtic.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later on Saturday evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 3-0

1:37 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Dundee United

Team news: Dundee United will have a triple injury boost as they look to shake off their St Mirren hammering when they host Hibernian on Saturday.

Micky Mellon's team were thumped 5-1 by Saints in midweek but will have Benjamin Siegrist, Jeando Fuchs and Calum Butcher fit again to face Jack Ross' men.

Logan Chalmers is making his way back from an ankle injury and will rejoin the squad for training next week.

Hibs boss Jack Ross is planning to have Kevin Nisbet and Ryan Porteous in his team to face United despite interest in the Easter Road pair from the English Championship.

1:58 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Rangers

Birmingham are reported to have lodged a £2m offer for 13-goal striker Nisbet, while Millwall are rumoured to have made a £1m bid for Scotland squad member Porteous.

But Hibs have turned those offers down and both men will travel to Tannadice, with Joe Newell also back after a groin injury.

Key stat: Goals scored by Dundee United's Nicky Clark (10) and Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet (11) have been worth more points for their sides than any other players in this season's Scottish Premiership.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later on Saturday evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-1

1:50 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St. Johnstone and Aberdeen

Team news: Kilmarnock's injury woes continue to frustrate boss Alex Dyer, with central defender Stuart Findlay (ankle) the latest addition to their casualty list. Winger Greg Kiltie and midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu could be absent again and Kirk Broadfoot (knee), Calum Waters (hernia) and Gary Dicker (toe) remain out.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has a fully-fit squad again. Saints are unbeaten in their last six games and Davidson will hope that run continues as they gear up for next month's Scottish Cup final clash with Livingston.

Key stat: Kilmarnock are winless in their last four meetings against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L3).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later on Saturday evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-0

2:51 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Livingston and Kilmarnock

Livingston have no fresh injury injury concerns ahead of the visit of Aberdeen.

Scott Robinson and Craig Sibbald could return to the starting line-up after being partially rested in midweek.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen and Birmingham City are in discussions about Dons striker Sam Cosgrove moving to the Midlands club.

Tommie Hoban is available after sustaining a head wound against St Johnstone.

Dylan McGeouch is back after recovering from a groin complaint, Ethan Ross has been recalled from a loan spell at Raith Rovers, while Curtis Main (thigh) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Key stat: Livingston remain unbeaten in nine games in the Scottish Premiership under David Martindale (W7 D2). Indeed, since the start of December, only league leaders Rangers (31) have earned more Scottish Premiership points than the Lions (23).

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later on Saturday evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1