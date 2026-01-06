Neil McCann: Kilmarnock appoint former Rangers coach as manager alongside Billy Dodds as Stuart Kettlewell's successor

Kilmarnock "have complete faith" that Neil McCann will keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

The 51-year-old, who played for the likes of Rangers, Hearts and Dundee, has been named manager at Rugby Park until the summer of 2028.

McCann will be assisted by Billy Dodds after the pair worked together as part of Barry Ferguson's interim management team at Rangers last season.

Kilmarnock are 11th in the league, having not won any of their last 14 matches, with Livingston four points behind, with a game in hand.

"We fully understand how important it was to get this appointment right," a statement from the club's board of directors read.

"After a thorough process, we are assured that Neil and Billy have the qualities, experience, and character required to lead Kilmarnock Football Club forward.

"We have complete faith in their ability to do what needs to be done to keep this club competing in the Scottish Premiership."

Former Dundee and Inverness CT boss McCann replaces Stuart Kettlewell, who was sacked after less than seven months in charge.

Kris Doolan, who was set to be appointed Killie's as head of development and under-19s manager, took interim charge and picked up one point from a possible 12.

The club statement added: "Both Neil and Billy know the Scottish league inside out, understand its demands, and share a vision that aligns strongly with the culture and values of this football club.

"This is a significant appointment for Kilmarnock FC. We are confident the players will adapt quickly to their leadership and respond positively to the clarity, belief, and ambition they bring at a crucial moment for the club."