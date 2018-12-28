Neil Lennon calls for Hibernian and Hearts fans to behave

0:37 Neil Lennon says that Hibernian have had the police at the club to discuss procedural advice ahead of Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts. Neil Lennon says that Hibernian have had the police at the club to discuss procedural advice ahead of Saturday's Edinburgh derby against Hearts.

Neil Lennon has called for Hearts and Hibernian fans to behave ahead of the Edinburgh derby clash at Easter Road on Saturday.

Lennon was struck by a coin thrown from the crowd while Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was also floored by a supporter, who he claimed punched him in the face, when the rivals last met at Tynecastle in October.

Five arrests were made after the 0-0 draw and the coin-throw incident - which occurred when Lennon had an altercation with a section of Hearts fans after they had a last-gasp goal disallowed - led the 47-year-old Northern Irishman to threaten quitting his job, claiming that he had been targeted by sectarian hatred.

"All we're asking is for people to behave - before, during and after the game", Lennon told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's derby, live on Sky Sports Football.

"In this day and age, that should be a minimal requirement, really.

"With it being a holiday period, with it being an evening kick-off, there may be a bit of alcohol consumed

"We've had the police in, they have spoken to both clubs, to give us procedural advice but we're not expecting anything resembling the game on Halloween.

"This time of year you expect people in good spirits and to enjoy the game."

Lennon's Hearts counterpart Craig Levein is also hopeful there will no repeat of the off-field violence that marred the last Edinburgh derby.

Hibs, meanwhile, head into the game in impressive form. Their late goal against Rangers at Ibrox on Boxing Day - which salvaged a 1-1 draw - means they are unbeaten in their last six Scottish Premiership matches, beating champions Celtic in that spell.

Darren McGregor scored Hibernian's late equaliser at Ibrox on Boxing Day

Hearts, although above Hibs in the table, have not had such luck. Their 2-0 victory over Hamilton on Boxing Day followed back-to-back defeats in which they scored zero and conceded seven, including a 5-0 defeat at Livingston.

"I don't think there has been much between the teams since I have been here," Lennon added.

"Hearts have evolved under Craig, they play a different style, but it will be energetic and a high-quality game.

"Getting a win [against Hearts] would be fantastic. If we win, and that's a big ask, because Hearts are a very good side, then we may be in the top six at the end of the day, which will be great.

Steven Naismith scored as Hearts returned to winning ways on Boxing Day

"We'll have the home support. There will be a real atmosphere under the lights. If we play the style of football we have done over the last few weeks, it could be a good night."

Hibs will be without winger Martin Boyle, midfielder Mark Milligan and striker Jamie MacLaren because the Australia international trio have received Asia Cup call-ups.

Lennon also confirmed Hibs' lengthy injury list for the match.

"Obviously there's a few injuries now which has depleted the squad," he said.

"You've got Laidlaw, Marciano, Stevenson is going to be six to eight weeks, Porteous, Nelom, Agyepong - the list goes on and on. We're having a bit of a crisis injury wise."