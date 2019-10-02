Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom charged by SFA for Celtic incident

2:00 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Celtic

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom has been charged by the SFA over his conduct in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic.

The charge relates to an incident during Saturday's match at Easter Road when Heckingbottom kicked a water bottle which hit the assistant referee.

This followed the events which led to Celtic's equalising goal, when referee Kevin Clancy waved play on after James Forrest was alleged to have been fouled, with the fourth official giving the foul.

That led to a mix up and some of the Hibernian players thought it was a drop ball, only for a free-kick to be awarded which Ryan Christie scored from.

Heckingbottom was sent to the stands by Clancy and has now had a notice of complaint served by the SFA.