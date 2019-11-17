Jack Ross could be perfect for Hibernian, says Scott Allan

Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan says new manager Jack Ross could be an ideal fit for the club.

Former Sunderland manager Ross, 43, was appointed as Hibs head coach on Friday, signing a three-and-a-half year deal to replace Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked in early November after only one win all season.

Ross was himself sacked as Sunderland manager at the start of October.

Allan told Sky Sports News: "I'm really excited, obviously. Seeing his work at St Mirren when they got promoted, the football was free-flowing, and I'm really looking forward to it.

"Everything I've heard about him has been really positive, he has a great work ethic and style of play he wants, so Hibs could be an ideal fit."

Allan scored in just their second victory this campaign against St Johnstone on Saturday, and emphasised how important the result was as well as underlining his desire to stay.

"It was such a big game, we had to win," he added. "It just clicked on Saturday, we went two up front and played probably the best football we've played all season.

"It was massive for us and it's something to build on. It's really frustrating looking back at certain games thinking 'we could have done this differently'.

"We should have seen a few games out, no question. But that game can be a turning point and a good platform to kick on.

"It's time to settle down. I wanted to settle last year, it wasn't possible so I waited a full year to get here. I won't be going anywhere any time soon and I'm loving every minute on the park."

Ross' first game will see Hibernian host Motherwell at 3pm on Saturday November 23.