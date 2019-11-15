Hibernian appoint Jack Ross as head coach on three-and-a-half-year deal

Hibernian have appointed Jack Ross as the club's new head coach on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Sky Sports News reported Ross was in talks with the Edinburgh side on Thursday evening with a view to replacing Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked at the start of the month.

Ross, who himself was sacked as Sunderland boss at the start of October, has been confirmed by Hibs as they look to improve on a disappointing start to their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Ross was sacked by Sunderland after less than 18 months in charge

"I'm proud to have been named head coach of Hibernian Football Club," Ross told the Hibs website. "I think we all consider Hibernian to be one of the leading clubs in Scottish football - in terms of the history and passion of the supporters.

"It's up to all of us to help the squad live up to that.

"We have some talented players, underpinned by a successful academy, and I'll do everything I can to make sure we're able to help every player fulfil his potential."

2:06 Charles Paterson provides the latest updates from Easter Road after Hibernian sack their head coach Paul Heckingbottom Charles Paterson provides the latest updates from Easter Road after Hibernian sack their head coach Paul Heckingbottom

Before Saturday's victory at St Johnstone, the Leith side had won just once in the league this season, on the opening day of the campaign, with Heckingbottom sacked after a 5-2 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup on November 2.

Ross, 43, had also been linked to the vacancy at rivals Hearts, where he had formerly worked as a development coach.

He was sacked by Sunderland after less than 18 months in charge of the League One club after he guided them to the play-off final last season.

Hibs sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom last week

Hibernian said an announcement on his assistant will follow in due course.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster added: "We are delighted to be able to announce Jack as our new head coach.

"Jack made a very strong impression on us during the interview process but he is someone we have obviously been aware of for some time.

Hibernian had a poor start to the season

"We are confident that Jack, along with the staff at Easter Road Stadium and the Hibernian Training Centre, will help drive this club forward and we will do everything that we can, as a board, to support that."

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy had been linked with the Hibs vacancy but he will be staying with the Scottish champions, while Harry Kewell spoke to Sky Sports News on Saturday about the job, as he watched them beat St Johnstone, but was not being considered for the role.